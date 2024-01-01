Ukraine Welcomes International Support in the Face of Russian Aggression

Ukraine expresses its profound gratitude to the international community for its unwavering support in countering the ongoing Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has specifically acknowledged the United States, including President Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people, for their recent commitment to provide a $250 million military aid package.

This generous assistance will address Ukraine’s most urgent needs, including additional air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, and other essential resources. Zelenskyy emphasizes that such aid is not only critical for Ukraine but also plays a vital role in countering terror and aggression on a global scale.

The approved tranche of aid, announced late Wednesday, concludes the support for this year. However, the White House is urgently requesting Congress to approve more funds, warning that failure to do so will deplete available resources by the end of the year.

In a politically charged environment, Republicans, who currently hold the balance of power in the House of Representatives, are tying potential future assistance for Ukraine to demands for heightened security along the US-Mexico border. It is important to note that Congress has not approved the allocation of new funds for Ukraine since Republicans gained a majority in the House in January 2023. Nonetheless, previously agreed plans have been successfully implemented.

President Zelenskyy reiterates the significance of a strong response to Russian aggression in safeguarding not only Ukraine and Europe but also the United States. The international community must continue to stand united in defending freedom and security against these hostile actions.

