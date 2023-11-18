Russian Drone Attack Hits Ukrainian Infrastructure: New Developments

In a significant escalation of tensions, Russian forces carried out a devastating drone attack on multiple infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The assault, which commenced at 20:00 on Friday night and lasted until 04:00 on Saturday morning, witnessed the deployment of 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones, colloquially known as “kamikaze drones,” from Russian territory.

Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted and downed an impressive 29 out of the 38 drones, thwarting the majority of the attack. These “kamikaze drones” are offensive unmanned aerial vehicles specially designed to crash into targets upon impact.

The southern region of Ukraine, specifically Odesa, bore the brunt of the assault. An energy infrastructure facility suffered a direct hit, and an administrative building incurred damage, resulting in the injury of one civilian. Furthermore, in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, two infrastructure buildings were targeted and damaged. Fortunately, all attempts to target the capital city, Kyiv, were neutralized, with Ukrainian defenses successfully downing all drones.

It is worth noting that Russia and Ukraine have both extensively incorporated attack and reconnaissance drones into their military strategies throughout the course of the 21-month war. These unmanned aerial vehicles have played a crucial role in surveillance, intelligence gathering, and offensive operations.

The severity of this recent attack brings back memories of the previous winter, when Russian strikes left millions of Ukrainians without electricity for extended periods during freezing temperatures. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his concern that such tactics may be employed again this winter. Notably, he mentioned that Russia has been stockpiling missiles, indicating a potential future threat.

While acknowledging that Ukraine does not possess foolproof protection, President Zelenskyy assured that the country’s air defenses have improved since last year. This statement reflects Ukraine’s determination to enhance its capabilities and prepare for any potential attacks.

[Source: DW]