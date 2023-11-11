Lithuania Urges Germany to Expedite Deployment of Troops on NATO’s Eastern Border

Lithuania is calling on the German government to accelerate the deployment of 4,000 Bundeswehr troops on NATO’s eastern border. Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Jonas Survila emphasized the importance of agreeing on a swift and ambitious timetable for the full deployment in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag. He expressed Lithuania’s readiness to make significant investments in the infrastructure required to accommodate the German troops.

Survila likened the current security situation in Lithuania to that of West Berlin during the Cold War, surrounded by aggressive neighbors from both the West (Kaliningrad, Russia) and the East (Belarus). Drawing a parallel to the past, he stressed the need for a permanent combat-ready German brigade stationed in Lithuania to contribute to security.

In June, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced the permanent transfer of 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers to Lithuania. The deployment is contingent upon having the necessary infrastructure in place and aligning with NATO plans.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Lithuania urging Germany to expedite the deployment of troops?

A: Lithuania seeks to enhance its security in the face of potential threats from neighboring countries.

Q: What infrastructure investments is Lithuania willing to make?

A: Lithuania is prepared to make substantial investments to accommodate the German troops on its territory.

Q: What historical parallel did Survila draw?

A: Survila compared the current security situation in Lithuania to the days of West Berlin during the Cold War.

Q: What conditions must be met for the deployment to proceed

A: The deployment of German troops to Lithuania requires the appropriate infrastructure and alignment with NATO plans.

(Source: Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)