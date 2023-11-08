In a recent interview with DW, Ukrainian lawmaker Lisa Yasko discussed the controversial topic of conscription in Ukraine. Yasko argued that conscripting soldiers would allow volunteer troops to take essential rest, highlighting that many volunteers have been serving without regular rotation at the frontline. This perspective challenges the prevailing narrative that conscription is solely a desperate measure.

Yasko acknowledged that achieving victory in the near future is unlikely for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for troop rotation as an integral part of the war effort. She even raised concerns that if Ukraine does not secure a win, Russia might expand the conflict and target other countries in the region, such as Poland.

In response to the massive propaganda coming from Russia, Yasko divulged that Ukraine is exploring proposals to enable conscripts to serve in units that are not directly involved in combat operations. This approach seeks to debunk Russian claims that Ukrainians are unwilling to fight and demonstrates Ukraine’s commitment to defending its territory.

Yasko expressed the impossibility of engaging in dialogue with Russia, as she firmly believes Russia intends to eliminate all Ukrainians. According to her, Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the frontline are motivated by a desire for victory and will not settle for a “frozen” conflict that leaves the situation unresolved.

The sacrifices made by those who lay down their lives for Ukrainian land weigh heavily on Yasko’s thoughts. She stressed the importance of honoring their sacrifice and meeting their needs by continuing the fight until the end.

While Yasko’s perspective may appear to endorse conscription as a means of providing much-needed rest for volunteers, it also reflects the Ukrainian government’s determination to counter Russian aggression and safeguard its sovereignty. The complexity of the conflict necessitates innovative approaches and strategies, including the careful deployment of conscription to ensure a sustainable defense force.

As Ukraine navigates its way through this challenging time, it remains crucial to consider the perspectives of both lawmakers like Yasko and the brave volunteer soldiers who put their lives on the line every day. Only through a comprehensive understanding of the situation can we truly grasp the complexities and the experiences of those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.