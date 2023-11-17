In a recent video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a shocking revelation about Russia’s true intentions. According to Zelenskyy, the recent attack on the Izmail port was not simply an act of aggression against Ukraine, but part of a larger scheme by Moscow to create a “global catastrophe.”

Zelenskyy explained that the Russian government’s ultimate goal is to destabilize the global food market and create chaos in supply chains. By causing disruptions in food supplies, they hope to trigger a price crisis and collapse in world food markets. This desperate and dangerous strategy is a clear indication of Moscow’s desperation to achieve its objectives, even at the expense of global stability.

The Izmail port, which served as a crucial alternative route for shipping grain from Ukraine, played a vital role in the international grain trade. However, after the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal, it became even more significant. Recognizing this, Russia targeted the port as a means of furthering its destructive plan.

The implications of such a catastrophe would be widespread and severe. Food insecurity, economic vulnerabilities, and geopolitical tensions would escalate to unprecedented levels. It is a brazen attempt by Moscow to create new dependencies by exploiting the vulnerabilities of other countries. By offering discounted grain shipments to struggling nations, Russia aims to gain geopolitical influence while exacerbating economic instability.

The international community has already taken note of Russia’s dangerous tactics. The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, recently warned about Russia’s use of discounted grain as a weapon. He labeled it a cynical policy that deliberately uses food to create new dependencies and exacerbate global food insecurity. Borrell’s statement came ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting on food security, which emphasizes the urgency of addressing this issue.

As Ukraine faces continued aggression and threats from Russia, President Zelenskyy’s revelation sheds light on the broader scope of Moscow’s nefarious plans. The world must unite in recognizing the gravity of this situation and take decisive action to counter Russia’s destructive agenda. Only through international cooperation and a strong stance against such reckless behavior can we ensure global stability and prevent the catastrophe that Moscow seeks.

