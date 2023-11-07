North Korea has strongly criticized the United States for supplying Ukraine with long-range ballistic missiles, known as ATACMS, stating that their use against Russia will only exacerbate the conflict and hinder peace efforts. This condemnation comes after Ukraine confirmed the deployment of the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), resulting in significant damage to two airfields in Russian-occupied areas.

North Korea’s ambassador to Russia, Sin Hong-Chol, expressed deep concern and opposition to the international community regarding the US delivery of the ATACMS system to Ukraine. In a statement released by state media KCNA, he emphasized that any strike on Russia, a nuclear power, would not contribute to resolving the Ukrainian situation or facilitating a peaceful settlement. Instead, Sin Hong-Chol warned that such actions would ignite a continuous and protracted war, engulfing all of Europe.

While the core fact remains intact, the original article’s quotes have been replaced with a descriptive sentence to provide a fresh perspective on the subject. North Korea emphasizes the potential consequences of utilizing these long-range missiles and dismisses the US argument promoting their role in Ukraine’s peaceful settlement.

Furthermore, the article highlights North Korea’s growing alliance with Russia in recent months. This rapport was evident when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia in September, expressing support for the invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent visit to North Korea signifies the strengthening security ties between the two nations amid escalating tensions with the West.

In conclusion, North Korea’s condemnation serves as a reminder of the global implications of arming Ukraine with ballistic missiles. While the original article focuses on North Korea’s perspective, this article further explores the increasing alliance between North Korea and Russia, shedding light on the geopolitical dynamics at play.