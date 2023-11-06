Russia’s Ongoing Threat to Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

The UK Ministry of Defense has warned of a looming threat that Russia may once again launch missile strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure this winter. Last year, between October 2022 and March 2023, Russia targeted Ukraine’s national energy infrastructure, causing significant disruptions to electricity, water, and heat supplies. The ministry’s statement, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlights the realistic possibility that similar attacks could occur in the coming months.

Recent open-source reports indicate that Russian leaders have reiterated their commitment to accelerating the production of air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs). While the country’s expenditure rates on these weapons had declined since April 2023, experts suggest that Russia is likely to amass a substantial stockpile by the winter, capable of targeting key Ukrainian energy facilities once again.

Last year’s assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure involved the launch of hundreds of missiles and drones, resulting in temporary deprivation of essential services for millions of people. The deliberate targeting of these vital facilities by Russia drew condemnation from organizations such as Human Rights Watch, who argued that the tactics employed were aimed at instilling terror among the population, in clear violation of the laws of war.

It is crucial for the international community to closely monitor the situation and work together to prevent further attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s energy security remains at risk, and the potential consequences for the population—disrupted daily lives, the loss of basic necessities, and a continued climate of fear—are daunting. Efforts must be made to ensure the safeguarding of energy facilities and support Ukraine in fortifying its resilience against such hostile actions.

As winter approaches, it is imperative for diplomatic channels to remain open and engagement with Russia to prioritize a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions. Sustained international pressure and coordinated efforts are critical in deterring any future missile strikes on Ukraine’s indispensable energy infrastructure.