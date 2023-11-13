Russia Claims to Down Ukrainian Missiles over Border Region

Russian forces have reported successfully intercepting and destroying all missiles launched by Ukraine over the Belgorod region. This comes amidst ongoing tensions between the two countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Although Russia’s Defense Ministry has declared that it thwarted a “terror” attack from Ukraine, there is currently no independent verification of these claims. Belgorod, which shares a border with Ukraine, has been a consistent target of shelling and attacks since the conflict began.

The situation in the region remains highly volatile, with both sides engaging in military actions. Reports indicate that Russia’s downing of the Ukrainian missiles is a significant development, potentially preventing further escalation of the conflict.

