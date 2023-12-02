Ukraine Crisis: Attempts to Silence Critics and Power Outage Concerns at Zaporizhzhia Plant

In recent developments surrounding the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, new information has emerged regarding attempts by Russian authorities to silence criticism about the war. According to intelligence reports from the UK Defence Ministry, the Russian government has allegedly been offering increased cash payments to the wives of deployed soldiers as a means to quash public dissent. These efforts include attempts to discredit protesting wives online and discourage them from engaging in demonstrations. This revelation sheds light on the lengths to which the Russian authorities are willing to go to maintain control over the narrative surrounding the conflict.

The intelligence update also highlights recent protests and demonstrations in Moscow, as well as a manifesto published by a social media group for soldiers’ wives. These events have prompted the Russian authorities to be “particularly sensitive” about citizens who were mobilized in September 2022 and have been fighting for over a year. The reports from independent Russian media outlets further support the claims made by the UK Defence Ministry.

Meanwhile, concerns have arisen over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as it narrowly avoided a potential catastrophe when two power lines connecting it to the electricity grid were temporarily cut. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry has described this incident as the eighth blackout at the plant, emphasizing the risk of a nuclear disaster. In response to the power outage, the plant resorted to powering its own needs from diesel generators.

Fortunately, workers were able to repair one of the power lines, allowing the plant to reconnect to the grid. However, it is essential to note that the Zaporizhzhia power plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March 2022 and is no longer generating electricity. Nevertheless, it still requires a power supply to cool one of its nuclear reactors, which remains in a state of “hot conservation.”

In other news, the German army has completed training a second group of Ukrainian soldiers to use the Patriot air defense system, a significant development in enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities. The training, conducted at an undisclosed Bundeswehr air force base, focused on defending Ukraine’s airspace. The Patriot system is renowned for being one of the most sophisticated air defense systems globally, and Germany has recently pledged to supply Ukraine with an additional unit as part of its winter package.

Many of the Ukrainian soldiers who underwent training have prior experience with air defense systems, such as the Soviet-era S-300. This training collaboration with Germany not only strengthens Ukraine’s military capacity but also fosters international cooperation in addressing the ongoing crisis. It highlights the support of Germany and its commitment to safeguarding Ukraine’s security.

