Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy finds himself embroiled in controversy once again, this time over his recent comments regarding the Ukraine crisis. In an interview with conservative newspaper Le Figaro, Sarkozy suggested that internationally monitored referendums in occupied Ukrainian territories could potentially bring an end to Russia’s invasion.

While some have applauded Sarkozy’s call for diplomatic solutions, his remarks have received widespread condemnation from both domestic and international sources. Ukrainian officials, in particular, have expressed strong disapproval, accusing the former president of participating in a “criminal conspiracy” that facilitated Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian territories during his time in office.

Critics argue that Sarkozy’s proposal of referendums overseen by the international community fails to acknowledge the illegitimate nature of previous referendums conducted by Russia in the occupied territories. These illegal referendums were seen as attempts by Russia to legitimize its control over the regions.

Moreover, Sarkozy’s comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s relationship with the European Union and NATO have also raised eyebrows. While Sarkozy claims that Putin is open to diplomacy, many view his stance as overly sympathetic towards Russia and dismissive of Ukraine’s aspirations for European integration.

In France, Sarkozy has faced strong criticism from politicians across the spectrum. A senior Green Party MP characterized him as a “Russian influencer,” highlighting an ongoing investigation into Sarkozy’s alleged ties to a Russian insurance company. The investigation has raised suspicion of influence peddling and concealing crimes.

As Sarkozy finds himself battling legal cases and controversy since leaving office, it remains to be seen how his recent remarks on the Ukraine crisis will impact his reputation and public perception. Nevertheless, the criticism surrounding his comments underscores the complex nature of international conflicts and the challenge of finding peaceful resolutions.