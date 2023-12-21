New EU Budget for Ukraine: A Controversial Debate

In a recent press conference, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his opposition to using the European Union’s budget to provide financial aid to Ukraine. Orban argued that allocating €50 billion from the EU budget over five years to Ukraine would be a detrimental decision. This statement comes after Orban vetoed the proposal to redirect €50 billion from the bloc’s budget to Ukraine, a move that caused tension among EU leaders.

Orban’s reluctance to support Ukraine financially has raised concerns about democratic checks and balances in Hungary. The EU had previously suspended funding to Hungary due to these concerns. Despite this, Orban left the room during the voting to allow Ukraine to open accession talks with the EU, only to return and vote against sourcing Ukraine’s assistance from the EU budget.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains optimistic that alternative avenues can be explored to provide EU funds to Kyiv and hopes to sway Orban’s position in an upcoming emergency summit. However, Hungary’s close relations with Russia have further complicated the situation, as the country continues to engage in major projects with Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has received the final tranche of €1.5 billion from the EU’s aid package worth €18 billion for 2023. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the EU. However, concerns persist regarding the future availability of financial support, as new aid packages are blocked in both the EU and the United States due to internal divisions.

In an effort to bolster Ukraine’s energy system, Germany has pledged an additional €88.5 million. This funding aims to help maintain the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which has been a target for Russian attacks. Last winter, Russian forces caused widespread blackouts in Ukraine, leaving many struggling to endure the harsh temperatures.

Addressing the ongoing invasion by Russia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov plans to call on Ukrainian men living abroad to join the armed forces. The Ukrainian military aims to mobilize up to 500,000 more soldiers to defend the country. Those who choose not to join may face sanctions, although Umerov refers to it as an “invitation.” Many Ukrainian men have left the country in anticipation of a possible call-up, with a significant number finding themselves in Germany.

On the Russian side, the aviation sector is grappling with Western sanctions, which have impacted the availability of essential parts and maintenance services. In response, Moscow has spent over $12 billion in state subsidies and loans to keep civilian planes operational. Western planemakers Airbus and Boeing halted supplies, services, and maintenance support for Russian airlines following the invasion of Ukraine.

Finally, Ukraine’s air force reported shooting down 34 out of 35 Russian drones during a recent night operation. These drone attacks have become a regular occurrence as Russia’s invasion approaches its two-year mark.

FAQs:



1. Why is Orban opposing using the EU budget for Ukraine?

Orban believes that allocating €50 billion from the EU budget to Ukraine over five years is a detrimental decision.

2. How did Germany pledge additional aid to Ukraine?

Germany has pledged €88.5 million to strengthen Ukraine’s energy system, with the Economy Ministry and Foreign Minister contributing to the funding.

3. What is Ukraine’s plan to call on men living abroad?

Ukraine’s Defense Minister plans to invite Ukrainian men living abroad to join the armed forces to help fight off the Russian invasion. Those who do not comply may face sanctions.

4. How is Russia coping with Western sanctions?

Western sanctions have affected Russia’s aviation sector, leading to a shortage of essential parts and maintenance services. The Russian government has provided subsidies and loans amounting to over $12 billion to keep civilian planes flying.

Sources:

– Ukraine updates: Kyiv to call on men living abroad to fight – DW (https://dw.com)

– Orban: EU aid to Ukraine should not come from bloc’s budget – DW (https://dw.com)

– Final tranche of EU’s €18 billion aid package received, says Ukraine – DW (https://dw.com)

– Germany pledges more aid to bolster energy system – DW (https://dw.com)

– Russia pumps billions into aviation as sanctions bite – DW (https://dw.com)

– 34 of 35 drones shot down, Ukraine says – DW (https://dw.com)