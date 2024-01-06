Farmers in Poland suspend border blockade as government accepts demands

Farmers in Poland have temporarily suspended their blockade of a major border crossing with Ukraine after reaching an agreement with the government. The farmers, who were protesting against unfair competition from Ukrainian counterparts and the relaxation of access rules to the European Union, had been blocking the border crossing at Medyka.

Under the agreement, Poland’s agriculture minister accepted the demands of the farmers, which included a corn production subsidy of around €230 million, a lower agricultural tax, and preferential liquidity loans. The blockade will remain suspended until the government fulfills its commitments.

Meanwhile, truck drivers who had also joined the protest are continuing their demonstration, causing traffic queues at three other border crossings.

Source: dpa, AFP, Reuters

Belgorod cancels midnight Orthodox mass as war with Ukraine intensifies

The Russian city of Belgorod, which has been under intense fire from Ukraine, has announced the cancellation of midnight masses for Orthodox Christmas. The decision comes after residents were given the option to evacuate the city due to the ongoing conflict.

The cancellation of the traditional midnight masses is an unprecedented move and reflects the severity of the situation as the war approaches its two-year mark. Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov made the announcement on Telegram, the popular messaging app.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has also resulted in a split between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and its Russian neighbors. The main Ukrainian Orthodox Church shifted its Christmas celebrations from January 6 to December 25.

Source: dpa, AFP, Reuters

Denmark delays delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine

Denmark’s pledge to provide Ukraine with 19 US-made F-16 fighter jets has faced delays, and the Danish Defense Ministry announced that the jets will not be delivered until at least the second quarter of 2024. The main reason for the delay is the need to complete the training of Ukrainian personnel who will operate the planes.

Several conditions for the delivery have not been met, including the full training of pilots. Additionally, US approval is required for the deliveries, but Washington has delayed the process out of fear of being directly involved in the conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy expressed readiness to fly the advanced F-16 jets, which are far superior to the outdated Russian planes currently in the Ukrainian air force.

Source: dpa, AFP, Reuters

Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command center in Crimea

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that it launched an overnight missile attack, striking and destroying a Russian command center at the Saki airfield in the occupied Crimean peninsula. The attack targeted the airfield, which is under Russian control.

The Russian Defense Ministry countered the claims and stated that it had successfully intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over Crimea. The exact number of missiles fired by Ukraine and the veracity of the reports could not be independently verified.

This is not the first time Ukraine has targeted the Saki airfield. In August 2022, Ukrainian forces destroyed several Russian aircraft at the airfield. In September of the same year, Ukraine also launched cruise missiles that hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.

Source: dpa, AFP, Reuters