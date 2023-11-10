Germany Considers Supplying Taurus Missiles to Ukraine

Germany’s Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, has shown support for supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, stating his sympathy towards the idea. He mentioned that Berlin would consult with its allies to determine the feasibility and requirements of such support. While Lindner did not explicitly quote his sympathies, his positive stance implies his eagerness for a swift resolution on the matter.

During his visit to Ukraine, Lindner also met with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko to discuss additional financial aid for Ukraine, specifically addressing the importance of timely delivery of air defense systems and long-range weapons. Germany has already provided Ukraine with assistance worth €22 billion ($24 billion), including €12 billion in military aid. Lindner expressed Germany’s plans to continue providing €5 billion annually until 2027.

Germany’s support comes amidst the announcement by the United States of a new aid package for Ukraine, valued at $200 million (approximately €183 million). The package comprises ammunition, air defenses, and anti-mine clearing equipment. The US plans to send munitions for Patriot air defense systems, small arms ammunition, grenades, and ammunition for Himars. These aid packages will be crucial in empowering Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression.

With multiple nations backing Ukraine, including Germany and the United States, it sends a strong message to Russia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that until Russia withdraws its forces from Ukraine and ends its brutal attacks, the US, its allies, and partners will continue to stand united with Ukraine.

The international community’s support, both financially and militarily, is crucial in countering the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. With continued assistance, Ukraine will be better equipped to protect its sovereignty and work towards stability and peace in the region.