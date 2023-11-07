German Football Officials Support UEFA’s Decision to Re-admit Russian U-17 Team Despite Boycott Threats

German football officials have expressed their support for the decision made by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to re-admit Russia’s under-17 team to international competition. Despite boycott threats from several countries over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the officials defend the decision, emphasizing that it does not indicate a softening of their negative stance towards Russia.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, vice-president of the German Football Federation (DFB), stated that the decision is centered around the children participating in the competition. He stressed that these youngsters are not responsible for the ongoing war and should not be held accountable for the political conflicts surrounding it. Watzke believes that allowing the Russian U-17 team to participate is an opportunity to provide them with support and inclusion rather than additional punishment.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, also a member of the UEFA executive committee, echoed Watzke’s sentiments by emphasizing that the children are innocent victims of the war. He expressed his belief that they should not be excluded from the game and should be given the opportunity to participate, despite the ongoing conflict between their countries.

While several countries, including England, Poland, and Sweden, have announced boycotts against playing against Russian teams, the DFB is yet to officially comment on UEFA’s decision. It is important to note that the ban on senior Russian teams remains in place as long as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

The Ukraine Football Association has strongly condemned UEFA’s decision, expressing their disappointment and urging the organization to reconsider. They have also declared that they will not participate in any competitions involving Russian teams.

Looking ahead, the Men’s and Women’s Under-17 Euro tournaments are scheduled to take place next year in Cyprus and Sweden, respectively. As the controversy surrounding the participation of Russian teams continues, the decision made by UEFA not to include national symbols in the junior teams’ uniforms stands firm. Ultimately, this decision aims to separate the innocent children from the political conflicts and allow them to focus solely on the game.