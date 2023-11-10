German Foreign Minister Affirms Support for Ukraine’s EU Aspirations

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has made an unexpected visit to Kyiv, expressing her continued support for Ukraine’s ambition to join the European Union. This marks Baerbock’s fourth trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Baerbock commended Ukraine for its courageous defense against Russian aggression, emphasizing that Ukraine’s fight for freedom is also a fight for the freedom of all. She assured Ukraine that Germany will not waver in its efforts to support the country in various spheres, including economic, military, and humanitarian assistance.

Although Ukraine has shown progress in areas like judicial reform and media legislation, Baerbock acknowledged the need for continued efforts and reforms, particularly in combating corruption. She highlighted that opening EU accession talks is on the horizon for Ukraine, signaling the country’s determination to join the European Union.

Ukraine has been a candidate for EU membership since last year, with a strong desire for swift admission to the bloc. However, the European Commission has set specific conditions that Ukraine must fulfill before becoming a member. In her visit, Baerbock reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to assisting Ukraine on its path towards EU integration.

The visit by the German Foreign Minister underscores the importance of international support for Ukraine’s aspirations. It demonstrates Germany’s dedication to standing by Ukraine in its pursuit of European integration, providing assistance and advocating for the necessary reforms.

As Ukraine continues to navigate challenging circumstances, this visit serves as a reminder that it is not alone in its journey towards EU membership. With the backing of Germany and other European nations, there is renewed hope for a future where Ukraine can embrace the benefits and opportunities that come with being a part of the European Union.