A Glimpse into the Education Crisis in Ukraine

Despite ongoing efforts to rebuild and stabilize the education system in Ukraine, the country is facing a grave crisis in the field of education, with detrimental consequences for its children. UNICEF, the United Nations’s children’s agency, has recently sounded the alarm on the struggles faced by Ukrainian children in their pursuit of education.

The situation is dire, as attacks on schools within Ukraine continue relentlessly, robbing children of the safe spaces they need to learn and grow. According to Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, this not only impedes Ukrainian children’s progress in education but also hampers their ability to retain what they have already learned.

Survey data collected by UNICEF reveals the extent of the damage inflicted on Ukrainian students. Around half of teachers reported a decline in the students’ skills in vital subjects such as mathematics, Ukrainian language proficiency, and foreign language proficiency.

Compounding the crisis is the fragmented nature of learning in Ukraine. As UNICEF highlights, one-third of children are solely learning in-person, another third are exclusively engaged in online learning, and the remaining third are navigating a hybrid model of education.

While online learning has become a necessity in the face of school closures and safety concerns, UNICEF insists that it cannot fully replace the holistic experience of in-person schooling, nor should it be viewed as a long-term solution.

Moreover, the impact of the education crisis is felt even before formal schooling begins. Startlingly, two-thirds of preschool children in Ukraine do not have access to preschool education, depriving them of a crucial foundation for future learning and development.

The situation is further exacerbated for Ukrainian refugee children, who face additional obstacles in their pursuit of education. More than half of these children are not enrolled in the national education systems of their host countries, highlighting the urgent need for tailored support and integration measures. UNICEF notes that some refugee children may have even abandoned their education altogether due to the challenges they face.

In times of crisis and conflict, schools play a pivotal role beyond the mere imparting of knowledge. UNICEF emphasizes that schools provide routine, safety, and stability for children who have endured immense loss, displacement, and violence. They offer opportunities to build friendships and seek support from caring teachers. The absence of these crucial elements in the lives of Ukrainian children cannot be underestimated.

Addressing the education crisis in Ukraine requires concerted efforts from both national and international actors. Adequate support must be provided to rebuild and protect schools, enhance teacher training, and establish safe and inclusive learning environments for all children, regardless of their circumstances.

