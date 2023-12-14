In a recent press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to achieving its strategic objectives in Ukraine. While he expressed a desire for peace, he emphasized that it would only come once these goals were accomplished. These objectives, as outlined by Putin, include the de-nazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, as well as ensuring its neutral status.

To maintain battlefield strength and manpower, Putin disclosed that approximately 617,000 troops were currently deployed in Ukraine. Moreover, he highlighted that 486,000 soldiers had voluntarily signed contracts with the Russian military, negating the need for further mobilization efforts. This stands in contrast to Moscow’s previous announcement of a partial mobilization, involving the call-up of 300,000 reservists in September 2022. Additionally, tens of thousands of convicts from Russian penal colonies were reportedly recruited by the Wagner mercenary group.

Putin further asserted that Russian forces were consolidating their positions across various fronts. He also criticized Ukraine’s attempts to secure a foothold on the east bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, lamenting the loss of Ukrainian fighters and deeming it a tragic outcome resulting from what he deemed as the “stupid and irresponsible” decisions made by the country’s political leadership.

While these developments in Ukraine continue to unfold, the path to a peaceful resolution remains uncertain. As the conflict persists, it is essential to closely monitor the actions and statements made by both Russia and Ukraine, as well as the international community’s response.

