A New Perspective on the Battle for Avdiivka: The Role of Armored Vehicles in Infantry Warfare

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has brought attention to the crucial role of armored vehicles in modern warfare, particularly in infantry assaults. The small but incremental gains made by Russia in its offensive to capture the fortified town of Avdiivka have slowed significantly in the past six weeks. This article aims to explore the reasons behind this stall and shed light on the importance of armored vehicles in infantry warfare.

One significant factor contributing to the slow progress of the Russian advance is the reinforcement of Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka. The battle-weary 110th Mechanized Brigade, which had been defending the town against Russian attacks for over a year, was joined by the elite 47th Mechanized Brigade and the 53rd Mechanized Brigade. Equipped with heavy armored units such as Leopard 2A6 tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, these reinforcements have bolstered the defenses of Avdiivka. However, their arrival on the scene does not fully explain the loss of Russian momentum.

Another factor that may have contributed to the slowdown is the pattern of verified Russian armored fighting vehicle losses around Avdiivka. Analysts have compiled data showing a significant decrease in Russian losses in November compared to October. While Russia was regularly losing 15-25 armored vehicles in October, the numbers dropped in November, with only two days exceeding 30 losses. The cumulative losses for Russia now exceed 200 armored vehicles, forcing them to switch tactics and rely more heavily on Bakhmut-style infantry assaults.

The shift to infantry assaults is significant because it exposes Russian infantry to miles of Ukrainian artillery kill zones before they even reach their staging points. This is a stark contrast to mechanized infantry assaults, which utilize armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles to transport troops and provide fire support. In a video depiction of a Ukrainian mechanized assault, we see an M113 Armored Personnel Carrier and a CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle advancing into the trees, reportedly dropping off soldiers at their staging area before pulling back and providing fire support. This coordinated effort showcases the effectiveness of armored vehicles in delivering troops to their destination, protected from enemy fire.

The lack of armored vehicles in Russia’s infantry assaults around Avdiivka is evident in video footage that captures Russian infantry on foot, vulnerable to the devastating effects of Ukrainian artillery. These foot assaults necessitate long and treacherous journeys through enemy artillery zones, significantly hampering the overall progress of the Russian advance.

In conclusion, the importance of armored vehicles in infantry warfare cannot be overstated. The presence of these vehicles not only ensures the safe transport of troops but also provides crucial fire support, increasing the overall effectiveness of infantry assaults. The stall in the Russian advance around Avdiivka can be attributed, at least in part, to a lack of armored vehicles, which has forced them to rely on risky and less effective infantry assaults. Understanding the role of armored vehicles in modern warfare provides valuable insights into the dynamics of ongoing conflicts.