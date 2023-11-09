Russian Commanders and the Changing Tides of the Russo-Ukrainian War

Understanding the capabilities and limitations of both your enemies and yourself is essential in any military conflict. Failure to accurately assess one’s own strengths and weaknesses can often lead to disastrous outcomes. This is a military truism that has held true since ancient times, as emphasized by Sun Tzu in “The Art of War.”

One such example of this is evident in the Russo-Ukrainian War, a conflict that began in February 2022. At the heart of this war was the Russian Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, who played a significant role in the pre-war planning and initial invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on multiple axes proved to be a highly disorganized disaster, resulting in what experts have described as a “military catastrophe.”

The dispersed nature of the Russian attacks, coupled with a presumption of Russian superiority and a vast underestimation of Ukrainian strength and resolve, ultimately led to Russia’s defeat. The lack of a more focused and coordinated attack towards Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, highlights the strategic errors that were made.

After regrouping from the initial defeat in Kyiv, Russia under the leadership of General Sergey Surovikin changed its tactics and focused on the Donbas region. Despite suffering significant losses, Russian forces managed to gain ground in certain areas. However, the overall cost of these advances was high, as Ukraine’s defensive positions on high ground proved to be formidable obstacles.

Under Surovikin’s command, Russia also reevaluated its approach to the battle of Bakhmut, opting for attritional attacks targeting strategic flanks rather than head-on direct assaults. These tactical adjustments demonstrated a recognition of the need to adapt and find alternative methods to achieve their objectives.

It is important to note that throughout the course of the war, Russian commanders faced numerous challenges and had to make critical decisions that shaped the outcome of the conflict. Their ability to reassess strategies, learn from past mistakes, and adapt to evolving circumstances played a significant role in determining the changing tides of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

In conclusion, the Russo-Ukrainian War serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accurate self-assessment, adaptable strategies, and effective leadership in military conflicts. The decisions made by Russian commanders, such as Gerasimov and Surovikin, had a profound impact on the course of the war and highlight the critical role that leadership plays in determining ultimate success or failure.