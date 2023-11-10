Ukraine Detains Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky Over Corruption Charges

In a surprising turn of events, Ukrainian billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has been placed under arrest for two months on charges of fraud and money laundering. The Ukrainian court gave Kolomoisky the option of posting bail amounting to over 509 million hryvnias, or approximately $13 million. This arrest is part of Ukraine’s ongoing crackdown on corruption, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been actively promoting.

Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine’s most high-profile and richest oligarchs, has been a long-time supporter of Zelenskyy. However, he has also been under US sanctions since 2021 for his alleged involvement in significant corruption. The court’s decision to arrest him has taken many by surprise, causing a stir on social media.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has named Kolomoisky as a suspect in a criminal investigation, accusing him of legalizing over half a billion hryvnias by transferring funds abroad using banks under his control. This allegation adds to the existing claims of embezzlement and tax evasion in connection with the country’s largest oil companies, partially owned by Kolomoisky.

The arrest of such a prominent figure highlights the Ukrainian government’s determination to tackle corruption head-on. With a prevailing mood in the country that the government is actively addressing this issue, several officials have already been dismissed and prosecuted.

Kolomoisky’s arrest also draws attention to the power wielded by oligarchs in Ukraine, who amassed significant wealth after the collapse of the Soviet Union. President Zelenskyy had already implemented legislation to curb their influence, requiring them to register and stay out of politics. The war with Russia has further weakened their control as valuable industrial assets were destroyed, and their television channels are now operating under a centralized wartime signal.

This recent development serves as a reminder of Ukraine’s commitment to combating corruption, both to secure its future as a member of the European Union and to gain support from foreign backers. While some speculate that the move against Kolomoisky is a publicity stunt, it underscores the need to address entrenched corruption concerns and rebuild the country after months of war. Neither the public nor Ukraine’s international partners can afford to overlook the ongoing battle against corruption in the country.