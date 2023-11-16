KYIV, September 2 – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy affirmed on Saturday that Ukraine’s troops are making significant advancement in their efforts to counter Russian forces. Despite criticism from Western officials regarding the speed of Ukraine’s progress, Zelenskiy expressed confidence in the forward movement of his forces.

The counteroffensive, now approaching three months, has resulted in the recapture of numerous villages. However, the absence of major settlements can be attributed to the extensive Russian minefields and defensive lines that impede the Ukrainian soldiers’ advance.

Unnamed U.S. officials have shown frustration with the slow pace of the operation and have even called into question Ukraine’s strategy. These reports have drawn the ire of the Ukrainian government. Nevertheless, Zelenskiy took to the Telegram messaging app to emphasize the progress being made by his troops, asserting that they are undeterred and determined to press forward.

Concerns are growing that Western support for Ukraine could wane as colder and wetter weather conditions hamper progress on the battlefield in the coming months. Despite the considerable financial assistance provided by the West for the counteroffensive, Ukraine states a need for further support.

Positive momentum has been observed in one area of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia front, where Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar acknowledged that Ukrainian troops have breached the first line of Russian defenses. The White House commended Ukraine’s “notable success” in the region, although Maliar cautioned that more heavily fortified positions still lie ahead.

The daily update from the Ukrainian military did not report any new breakthroughs, but it did confirm that their troops continue to make advancements towards Melitopol, a major urban center under Russian occupation in the Zaporizhzhia region. In the past 24 hours alone, there have been 45 combat clashes along the frontlines, with ongoing fighting in the East as Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks.

Russia has swiftly dismissed Ukraine’s counteroffensive as a failure. However, Kyiv maintains that their deliberate slow progress is a tactic to minimize losses, further complicated by the lack of modern air power.

As Ukraine persists in its efforts to regain territory and defend its sovereignty, the international community awaits further developments in this ongoing conflict.

