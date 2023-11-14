New Article: Ukraine Seeks Legal Action over Produce Bans by Neighboring Countries

Ukraine is taking legal action against its European neighbors, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, as these countries have implemented unilateral bans on Ukrainian agricultural products. This move comes after the European Union allowed bloc-wide restrictions to expire. Ukrainian officials have announced their intention to file a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The decision to pursue legal action was shared with various outlets, including Politico, Bloomberg, and Reuters. Instead of providing direct quotes, officials have expressed their determination to file the complaint in the near future. Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky, in particular, conveyed this sentiment to Reuters.

The bans imposed by Warsaw, Budapest, and Bratislava were justified on the grounds of protecting their local markets. However, Ukraine is worried about the potential impact on its revenue. This concern has grown since Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal in July last year. This deal allowed Ukraine to export grains via the Black Sea amidst the ongoing conflict.

What has Ukraine stated?

Deputy Economy Minister and Ukrainian Trade Representative Taras Kachka informed Bloomberg that Ukraine plans to submit its complaint to the WTO on Monday. Additionally, if the three countries do not rescind their bans by Friday, Kyiv is considering implementing retaliatory measures on select food products. This could include restrictions on onions and apples from Poland, as well as cars from Hungary, according to Bloomberg.

“It is important to prove that these actions are legally wrong. And that’s why we will start legal proceedings tomorrow,” stated Ukrainian Trade Representative Taras Kachka, as reported by Politico on Sunday.

What was the EU ban?

The European Union imposed restrictions on the domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds last May. Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia were granted the authority to ban the sale of these products within their respective countries. However, transit through these countries for the purpose of exporting elsewhere was still allowed. Nonetheless, these bans have significantly slowed the movement of Ukrainian agricultural goods.

The recent expiration of the EU ban comes after Kyiv promised to enhance its control over exports to neighboring countries. Ukraine has committed to assuming the responsibility of ensuring that its export activities do not negatively impact its neighbors. Taras Kachka expressed that Kyiv will implement a system of “real-time” export licenses for grains.

Overall, Ukraine’s decision to take legal action against its neighboring countries over produce bans showcases their determination to protect their agricultural sector and ensure fair trade practices. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how these legal proceedings will develop and if any resolution can be reached.

