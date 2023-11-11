Ukraine Establishes Humanitarian Passage for Vessels Stranded in Black Sea Ports

Ukraine has taken a significant step to address the issue of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war with Russia. The country recently announced the creation of a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea, providing an opportunity for these stranded vessels to find a way out. This move comes as a response to Russia’s de facto blockade, which had prevented Ukraine from exporting grain from its sea ports.

Initially, the humanitarian corridor will primarily benefit container ships that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since the Russian invasion in February 2022. These ships were not covered by the previous grain export deal, which only allowed the passage of grain shipments. However, this opening could pose a significant test for Ukraine as it attempts to reopen sea lanes, especially considering Russia’s attempts to reimpose its blockade after renouncing the grain deal.

Safety concerns have been expressed by shipping and insurance sources due to the military threats posed by Russia and the presence of sea mines along the shipping routes. The Ukrainian navy has underscored these risks, emphasizing that only vessels whose owners or captains confirm their readiness to navigate under such conditions will be allowed to pass through the corridor.

The Ukrainian navy has already proposed the routes for the humanitarian corridor to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). These routes will primarily cater to civilian ships that have been stranded in Ukrainian ports, including Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi, since Russia’s invasion. Transparency will be a priority for the corridor, with cameras being installed on the ships to broadcast their journey and emphasize its purely humanitarian nature, devoid of any military purpose.

While the announcement of the humanitarian corridor is a positive step towards resolving the predicament of the stranded ships, there are concerns about its viability. Shipping industry experts claim they were not informed about this new development, and it is unlikely that most ships will agree to venture out at this time. Another major question revolves around the possibility of seafarer casualties in the event of an attack, as this issue has not been adequately addressed.

Approximately 60 commercial ships remain trapped in Ukrainian ports since Russia’s invasion, with their fate hanging in the balance even after the grain export deal resumed last year. The majority of these ships have seen their crews evacuated, leaving local Ukrainian staff to manage them. Both Ukraine and Russia have issued warnings, treating approaching ships as potential military vessels and viewing the flag countries as combatants aligned with either side.

Russia’s decision to abandon the grain deal has also raised concerns on a global scale. The United Nations has highlighted the potential for a worsening global food crisis, with poor countries being hit the hardest due to Ukraine’s inability to export grain as one of the world’s largest exporters.