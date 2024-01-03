Ukraine’s Strategic Focus: Isolating Crimea and Defending its Borders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined his military’s goals for the year ahead, emphasizing the importance of isolating Crimea from the rest of Russia. As the two-year mark of the ongoing conflict approaches, Zelensky remains resolute in his commitment to defending Ukraine’s borders and reclaiming its territories.

During a recent interview, Zelensky emphasized the significance of isolating Crimea, calling it an “extremely important” objective for Ukraine. By doing so, Zelensky believes that the number of attacks from the region can be reduced, bringing greater stability and security to the country. The peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, has served as a strategic military hub for the Russian government.

In pursuit of its aims, Ukraine has intensified its efforts in the latter part of 2023, targeting key infrastructure and military assets in Crimea. Notably, Putin’s prized Black Sea Fleet has felt the impact of Ukrainian attacks. Despite this momentum, Zelensky acknowledges that the success of Ukrainian forces in 2024 will depend on continued military assistance from its Western allies.

The Ukrainian president also emphasized the global implications of the conflict, stating that Ukrainians are “fighting for the world.” Zelensky urged the international community to recognize the significance of supporting Ukraine, highlighting that aiding Ukraine ultimately safeguards their own future. In his words, by providing financial aid and weaponry, Western allies are not just supporting Ukraine but also protecting their own children.

Zelensky’s unwavering stance on the conflict is clear: the war cannot come to an end until all occupied territories, including Crimea, are returned to Ukraine. However, he expressed skepticism towards the possibility of negotiations in the near future, citing a lack of progress from Russia in pursuing peace. Zelensky described Russia’s steps as those of a “terrorist country,” indicating his doubts about their sincerity in seeking a resolution.

As Ukraine enters another year of conflict, its focus remains on isolating Crimea and defending its borders. With the support of its Western allies, Ukraine is determined to reclaim its territories and restore stability in the region. The global community must recognize the importance of standing with Ukraine in its fight for peace and security.

