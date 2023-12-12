Ukraine Urges EU to Assert Independence in Decision-Making

In an interview on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the European Union (EU) to assert its independence and not rely solely on the United States for decision-making regarding Ukraine. Kuleba emphasized that while the US provides significant support, Europe should not underestimate its own capacity to act.

Kuleba highlighted the tendency of European leaders to closely observe US positions before making their own decisions, urging them to break free from this psychological dependence. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister acknowledged the importance of US support but stressed that the EU should not wait for military and humanitarian aid decisions from the US, as it could have significant consequences for Ukraine and the EU as a whole.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently traveled to Washington to secure support for $60 billion in aid, which is currently stuck in Congress due to disagreements on US border policy among Republicans. The uncertainty surrounding the approval of this aid puts Ukraine in a vulnerable position, further emphasizing the need for the EU to take action.

EU leaders will convene later this week to decide on Ukraine’s accession talks to the EU and the release of €50 billion in aid. However, there are concerns that objections from countries like Hungary, war fatigue, and frustration with Ukraine’s stalemate on the battlefield could hinder any historic decisions.

To Kuleba, the EU’s failure to demonstrate unity and support for Ukraine’s enlargement would have devastating strategic consequences for the bloc. It would signal weakness and division within the EU, which could be exploited by Russia and other actors who seek to undermine the European Union.

Kuleba emphasized that the threat of further Russian aggression should not be taken lightly. He warned that Europe could be the next target and stressed the importance of the EU’s capacity to defend itself. He called for confidence and consistency in the EU’s decision-making process, asserting that any hesitation would only embolden Russia.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Ukraine urging the EU to assert independence?

Ukraine wants the EU to take proactive measures and not solely rely on the United States for decision-making regarding Ukraine. By asserting independence, the EU can demonstrate its capacity to act in support of Ukraine.

2. What is the significance of US support for Ukraine?

US support is crucial for Ukraine’s security and stability. However, the delay in military and humanitarian aid approval in Congress has heightened the need for the EU to step in and provide assistance.

3. Why is Ukraine concerned about the EU’s decision-making?

Ukraine is concerned that a lack of unity and support for enlargement within the EU could have negative consequences for the country and the EU as a whole. It could signal weakness and division, which could be exploited by Russia and other actors.

4. What is the threat of war fatigue?

War fatigue refers to the exhaustion and weariness experienced by nations involved in prolonged conflicts. In the context of Ukraine, there are concerns that some EU members may be less willing to provide ongoing support due to fatigue from the long-standing conflict.

Sources: politico.eu