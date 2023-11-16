Ukraine Sets Groundbreaking Precedent with Underground School Project

Ukraine, in a bid to prioritize the safety and well-being of its students, is spearheading the construction of its first-ever underground school. This pioneering initiative will provide a haven for students during missile threats and protect them from potential bomb and missile attacks from across the border in Russia. The undertaking is being driven by the city of Kharkiv, located less than 35km (20 miles) away from the Russian border.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov recently announced the plans to construct the state-of-the-art underground school, which will adhere to the most advanced safety regulations to ensure the utmost protection for its occupants. Terekhov’s vision is to provide thousands of children in Kharkiv with a safe and uninterrupted in-person education, even in the face of imminent missile threats.

While specific details about the opening date of the school have yet to be disclosed, Terekhov emphasized that Kharkiv’s dedication to education remains unwavering. Even in the wake of budget constraints, the city authorities are committed to allocating sufficient funds to education in the upcoming 2023-24 period, as reported by the independent, Russian-language news site Meduza.

This groundbreaking endeavor comes as Ukrainian schools in the frontline areas have been compelled to shift to online learning due to the ongoing war. Nonetheless, Kharkiv took proactive measures by setting up approximately 60 independent classrooms within its metro stations ahead of the new school year, providing a secure space for over 1,000 children to pursue their studies.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Education, since the start of the war with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, 363 educational institutions have been lost entirely, while nearly 3,800 have suffered varying degrees of damage throughout the country. As the second-largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv had a pre-war population of more than 1.4 million, making the implementation of protective measures all the more vital.

Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, disclosed that recent attacks from Russia resulted in the loss of one civilian life and damage to several residences due to shelling and rocket bombardments. These distressing incidents underscore the urgency and importance of constructing secure spaces, such as the underground school, to provide the utmost safety for children in war-torn areas.

The international community will be watching closely as Ukraine pioneers this innovative initiative. The construction of the underground school in Kharkiv sets a remarkable precedent for protecting students during times of conflict, showcasing Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of its youth.

