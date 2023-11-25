Article Title: Remembering the Tragic Soviet Era: The Unforgettable Holodomor Famine

In a small village in western Ukraine, the memories of the horrific Holodomor famine still haunt the survivors. This devastating famine, officially known as the Great Ukrainian Famine, occurred from 1932 to 1933 during the Soviet rule under Joseph Stalin. The name Holodomor translates to “death by hunger” in Ukrainian, vividly capturing the essence of this catastrophic event that claimed the lives of millions. Today, we delve into the harrowing recollections of 96-year-old Hanna Domanska, one of the eyewitnesses and survivors of this tragic chapter in Ukrainian history.

Hanna Domanska resides alone in her modest home, surrounded by embroidered cushions and family photographs that serve as a reminder of her strength and resilience. It is in this solemn space that she shares her story of survival. At the tender age of five, she witnessed the beginning of the famine that would ravage her village and decimate families.

It all began with the imposition of exorbitant grain taxes imposed by the Soviet authorities. In response, they labeled the farmers as “Kulaks,” enemies of the communist regime. Domanska recalls the heart-wrenching moment when party bosses and youth communists raided their home, seizing everything, from food to personal possessions. Food reserves were emptied, leaving families utterly destitute. The authorities even resorted to checking ovens for cooked meals, consuming whatever little sustenance they could find.

But the famine was not just about hunger. It was a full-scale assault on the Ukrainian people. As Domanska recounts, the authorities not only took away their livelihoods but also forcefully removed hard-working farmers, leaving a void in the village’s agricultural foundation. One-third of the villagers were displaced from their homes, their property seized and transferred to collective farms.

Tragedy befell Domanska’s family when her father disappeared, and her mother, Olha, set out in search of him. Amidst her desperate quest, Olha fell ill, succumbing to a cold and pneumonia. Tragically, she lost her newborn daughter shortly after. Half of Domanska’s family was banished to Siberia, and soon after, government representatives arrived to take her mother and the remaining two children. Domanska’s mother passed away beside her aunt, and her two-year-old brother succumbed to starvation. However, Domanska persevered, finding solace under her aunt’s care, despite the visible signs of hunger.

Survival during the famine meant constant searching for any semblance of food. Domanska vividly recalls how she and her aunt subsisted on thin soups made from flour and water. In desperate times, they turned to acacia trees and weeds to stave off hunger. Porridge made from goosefoot leaves became a meager source of sustenance. Trading a piece of cloth for two potatoes or a piece of bread was often the only way to acquire food, as the shops were devoid of any provisions.

As the famine worsened, death engulfed the village. The chilling memories of corpses strewn about, stacked like firewood, still haunt Domanska. The village’s once-abundant animals disappeared, consumed in a desperate attempt to survive. The unimaginable horrors even led to cases of cannibalism, a grim testament to the depths of human suffering during those dark days.

For many years, speaking openly about the Holodomor was forbidden under Soviet rule. It wasn’t until the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 that the truth could be acknowledged and shared without fear of imprisonment. Ukrainian historians estimate that nearly 4 million people perished in the Ukrainian Soviet Republic as a result of the famine—a genocide that targeted the Ukrainian people. In 2022, the German Parliament recognized the Holodomor as a genocide, further validating the magnitude of this tragedy.

Hanna Domanska’s survival extends beyond the Holodomor. She also withstood the trials of World War II. Tragically, many of her fellow villagers, having managed to survive the famine, succumbed to the horrors of war. Domanska’s life stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable hardship.

As we reflect on the Holodomor, Domanska’s testimonial serves as a somber reminder of the endurance and strength needed to survive such a catastrophic event. The echoes of her experiences shape our understanding of the past, urging us to cherish the present and work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies from recurring in our shared future.

