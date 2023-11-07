Ukraine’s Brave Soldiers: Adapting to New Challenges on the Front Line

Life on the front line for Ukrainian soldiers in the 24th Mechanised Brigade is anything but easy. These brave soldiers face an open-ended service, only 10 days of leave per year, and a high casualty rate. The brigade, part of the old regular Ukrainian army, has been fighting the Russians since 2014. However, since the invasion of February 2022, the army has undergone significant changes.

This article delves into the experiences of the soldiers in the 24th Brigade, highlighting the challenges they face and the resourcefulness they demonstrate. Though the soldiers are unable to share their real names, their stories paint a vivid picture of the realities of war.

One officer, known as “Jimmy,” reflects on his survival and the role of luck in war. His soldiers see him as living a charmed life, as he has survived multiple wounds. The 24th Brigade has experienced significant changes since the start of the war, with a threefold increase in size and the inclusion of volunteers and conscripts.

Among these newcomers is “Yurii,” a venture capitalist turned soldier. Yurii’s transition from the infantry to the 24th Brigade’s strike drone company showcases the brigade’s adaptation to the modern battlefield. In this unit, Yurii and others fly drones into enemy positions, using them to deliver explosives. Yurii’s mother initially had reservations about his decision to join the army, but witnessing his impressive drone operations changed her perspective.

The article also highlights the sacrifices made by the soldiers, such as their limited leave time and the lower pay compared to civilian life. Despite these challenges, the soldiers show incredible ingenuity and adaptability in the face of a formidable enemy.

Notably, the brigade has restructured its hierarchy and become more open to volunteers of all ages. Soldiers like “Hryb,” a 52-year-old sergeant in charge of a self-propelled artillery gun, bring decades of experience to the battlefield. The brigade’s howitzers are even older than Hryb himself, but his knowledge of these ancient weapons proves invaluable.

Beyond the individual stories, this article sheds light on the toll the war takes on Ukrainian families. Many soldiers with life-changing injuries express the desire to return to the front, despite the hardship it brings to their loved ones. Ukrainian society, it seems, has yet to fully comprehend the extent of the damage caused by the war.

This poignant portrayal of the soldiers’ experiences challenges common narratives about war, highlighting their resilience, adaptability, and unwavering dedication. While the challenges they face are immense, the soldiers of the 24th Brigade continue to defy the odds and fight with unwavering bravery.