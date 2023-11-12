Ukraine Defies Critics with Steady Progress in Counteroffensive

Ukraine has recently responded to critics of its three-month-long counteroffensive, urging them to refrain from making baseless comments about the pace of their progress. Western officials, who have been leaking information suggesting that Ukraine’s forces are advancing too slowly, have faced a stern rebuke from Kyiv. Despite recapturing several villages, the Ukrainian forces have yet to breach Russia’s main defenses.

This recent controversy arose due to reports in reputable news organizations, including the New York Times and Washington Post, where US and other Western officials expressed doubts about the effectiveness of Ukraine’s strategy. Some officials accused Ukraine of misallocating its forces and not making progress in the right areas. In response, Ukraine forcefully stated that the criticism undermines the sacrifices made by its soldiers who risk their lives daily to liberate Ukrainian soil.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made an emphatic plea to the critics, urging them to come to Ukraine and attempt to liberate even a single square centimeter before passing judgment. Such a call is not only a rebuttal against the skepticism but also a testament to the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian soldiers.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a show of support for Ukraine, emphasized that Ukrainian commanders deserve the benefit of the doubt. Stoltenberg called for trust and advised against hasty judgment, acknowledging that the Ukrainian forces have consistently exceeded expectations. While NATO, along with other allies, provides advice, assistance, and support, it ultimately trusts the Ukrainian command to make the decisions necessary for the offensive’s success.

Advancing through heavily mined areas has been a significant challenge for Ukraine’s troops. However, in recent days they have reached Russia’s main defensive lines in the south of the village of Robotyne. The current focus is on finding alternative routes that bypass the anti-tank ditches and concrete pyramids known as dragon’s teeth, which form Russia’s formidable fortifications.

The successful breach of these heavily defended lines will mark Ukraine’s first significant test of Russia’s deeper defenses. Ukrainian commanders anticipate that these areas will be less fortified and pose fewer mine threats compared to the territories already traversed. While a Ukrainian commander claims that his men have already breached the most difficult line and expect expedited progress, these reports remain unverified.

In a recent statement, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported undisclosed successes near Novopokropivka. However, she did not provide specific details. Ukrainian forces are also making advancements near Bakhmut in the east, the only city that Russia captured during its previous offensive. Intense battles are taking place in villages south of the city as Ukrainian troops continue to reclaim the occupied territories.

As part of Ukraine’s response, it has also intensified its drone attacks on targets deep within Russia and Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Ministry claims to have intercepted and destroyed a new Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk region in southern Russia. Moreover, recent drone attacks targeted multiple regions in Russia, including Moscow, causing significant damage to a military airbase in Pskov.

The Ukrainian leadership refrains from directly commenting on specific attacks inside Russia. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seemed to reference the Pskov attack in a recent video address, insinuating that Ukraine possesses new weaponry capable of reaching significant distances. While Ukraine’s Western allies forbid it from using supplied weapons to attack Russian territory, they recognize Ukraine’s right to target military installations with its own weaponry.

These recent drone attacks have brought the war closer to home for many Russians, who have experienced countrywide airstrikes in Ukraine for the past 18 months. Russia also faces the aftermath of a mutiny within the private military organization known as Wagner, which had acted as the main attack force during Russia’s previous winter offensive. The leader of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, along with other key personnel, was killed in a recent air crash.

Despite facing criticism and obstacles, Ukraine remains resolute in its determination to reclaim its territories and defend its sovereignty. The ongoing counteroffensive demonstrates Ukraine’s unwavering commitment and ability to face adversity head-on. As the battle unfolds, the global community watches closely, acknowledging Ukraine’s valiant efforts and hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

