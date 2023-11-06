Russian Grain Deal Hangs in the Balance as Talks Yield Few Results

Talks between Russia and Turkey over the Black Sea Grain Initiative have failed to produce the guarantees that Russia has requested, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The deal, which allowed Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea, has been stalled due to western sanctions that Russia claims are curbing its ability to export its own grain. Lavrov stated that Russia can resume the deal immediately if Western promises are fulfilled. Meanwhile, there are discussions about supplying one million tonnes of Russian grain to Turkey at a discounted price, in addition to the grain already promised to African countries. Despite the talks, there have been no concrete results so far.

In other news, the newly-appointed UK Defense Minister, Grant Shapps, has pledged ongoing support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. The UK has provided £4.6 billion ($5.83 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022. Shapps expressed his commitment to working with the armed forces to defend national security and support Ukraine in its fight against what he called Putin’s “barbaric invasion.”

Ukraine has reported some successes in its counteroffensive in the south and east of the country. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar noted progress in the Novodanilivka-Novoprokopivka direction and in the Bakhmut area. However, the counteroffensive has faced challenges due to Russia’s fortified positions and defensive lines. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba defended the counteroffensive, stating that criticizing its slow pace is equivalent to disrespecting the sacrifices made by Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines.

While high-level talks between Russia and Turkey focused on a possible grain deal, the outcome remains uncertain. Russia withdrew from the previous Black Sea Grain Initiative, and there are no guarantees they will agree to extend it. The talks, held ahead of a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, aim to revive the agreement and alleviate global food shortages. The result of these discussions and the potential meeting between the leaders will determine the future of the grain deal.