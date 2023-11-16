New Article: Ukraine Strikes Sevastopol as Tensions Mount in Crimea

Ukraine launched a missile attack on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea on Saturday, escalating tensions in the region. The attack came a day after Ukraine targeted the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, leaving a serviceman missing and the main building damaged.

Sevastopol was placed on high alert for air raids after debris from intercepted missiles fell near a pier. Another missile fragment fell in a park, which had to be cordoned off. Ferry traffic in the area was temporarily halted.

Loud blasts were also heard near Vilne, causing rising clouds of smoke. Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, has been a frequent target of Ukrainian forces since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022.

According to Ukraine’s intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, at least nine people were killed and 16 others injured in the attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters. Budanov claimed that a Russian general commanding forces along the southeastern front line was in a “very serious condition” following the attack.

The details of the attack are still unclear, and it is unknown whether Western-made missiles were used. The Russian Defense Ministry initially reported one service member killed, but later stated that he was missing.

Ukraine’s military revealed that they conducted 12 strikes on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, specifically targeting areas with personnel, military equipment, and weapons. Two anti-aircraft missile systems and four Russian artillery units were hit.

Crimea has played a crucial role in supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Sevastopol being the main base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet for centuries. As Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the east and south progresses slowly, it has increasingly focused on naval facilities in Crimea. Military experts argue that these attacks are necessary to degrade Russian morale and weaken its military.

In a separate development, President Joe Biden assured Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with a version of the longer-range ATACMS ballistic missiles. This move aims to enhance Ukraine’s capabilities in striking Russian targets while maintaining a safe distance.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia shows no signs of abating, with both sides exchanging strikes and causing civilian casualties. The situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable, with the potential for further escalation.

