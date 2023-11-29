New Title: Mystery Surrounds Alleged Poisoning of Ukrainian Military Intelligence Chief’s Wife

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the heart of Kyiv, Ukraine suspects that the wife of its military intelligence chief may have been poisoned in an assassination attempt. Marianna Budanova, an advisor to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, has been hospitalized after experiencing a prolonged deterioration in her health.

Ukrainian investigators are actively exploring the possibility that Russia may be involved in this suspected poisoning. Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, revealed that their “main hypothesis” points to Russia’s potential involvement. He emphasized that the target of this sinister act was Budanova herself, as it would be nearly impossible for the assailants to directly reach her husband, the commander of the military intelligence unit.

The substances used in the alleged poisoning, according to Yusov, include mercury and arsenic, both highly toxic compounds. Their presence in the attack has raised suspicion and suggests a deliberate attempt to harm Budanova. Ukrainian news outlet Babel reported that these substances are not commonly used in daily life or military affairs, further reinforcing the notion of an intentional poisoning.

Additional GUR employees are also being treated for suspected poisoning, as traces of heavy metals have been discovered in their bodies. Though the exact number of affected individuals remains undisclosed, it raises concerns about a larger plot targeting Ukrainian military intelligence personnel.

The method of administration is believed to be through Budanova’s food, as reported by the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet. However, the timing of her illness and the duration over which the poisoning may have occurred are yet to be determined.

This alarming incident has drawn parallels to previous poisoning attacks, often linked to Russia, though official denials from the Kremlin are common. Notably, in 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer, and his daughter were poisoned in the United Kingdom.

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, assassinations have sadly become a grim reality. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion last February, several pro-Russian officials and Kremlin supporters have fallen victim to targeted killings. Budanova, as a highly respected figure in Ukraine, has been the target of numerous assassination attempts, with the authorities claiming to have thwarted more than ten plots against her.

Budanova’s military intelligence unit holds considerable influence and has been implicated in carrying out sabotage attacks against Russia from behind the front lines. Moscow, in turn, has accused the GUR of orchestrating the October 2022 explosions on the Kerch bridge, connecting mainland Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The alleged poisoning of Marianna Budanova has raised crucial questions about the safety and security of Ukraine’s leadership. As investigations unfold, the hope for justice and accountability remains paramount in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

