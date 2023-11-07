Ukraine Calls for Diplomatic Unity After Controversial Comments by Polish Official

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Polish ambassador to address the “unacceptable” comments made by a senior official in the Polish president’s office. The remarks, made by Marcin Przydacz, secretary of state in the chancellery of Poland’s president, suggested that Ukraine was unappreciative of Poland’s assistance.

During the meeting, Oleg Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, emphasized that these remarks do not reflect reality and are inappropriate. The Ukrainian government strongly rejects the notion that they are ungrateful for the support they have received from Poland.

Przydacz’s comments also included support for extending an EU ban on certain Ukrainian exports, citing the need to protect the interests of Polish farmers. He called on Ukraine to “start appreciating” Poland’s role in its recent development.

Ukraine’s deputy head of the President’s Office, Andrii Sybiha, categorically rejected the idea that Ukraine fails to appreciate Poland’s assistance. Sybiha emphasized that it is Ukrainians who are at the forefront of defending the values and security of their region, and they do so for the benefit of Poland and the entire free world. He stressed that supporting Ukraine is not an act of charity, but rather an investment in a more secure and prosperous future.

Following this exchange, Polish authorities announced that they had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to respond to the statements made by Ukrainian officials. This recent tension between allies echoes a sentiment expressed by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who urged Ukraine to show “gratitude” to its allies during the NATO summit in Vilnius. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy countered by saying that he has consistently expressed his gratitude and questioned how much more he could do.

In light of these recent events, it is essential for both Ukraine and its allies to foster diplomatic unity. Rather than focusing on notions of gratitude, it is crucial to recognize the mutual benefits that come from strong alliances and cooperation. Working together, Ukraine and its allies can continue to build a more secure and prosperous future for all involved.