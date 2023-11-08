Ukraine Takes Legal Action Against Neighboring EU Countries Over Grain Export Bans

Ukraine has recently taken the decision to launch legal action against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, claiming that their unilateral bans on grain exports is a violation of their international obligations. This move comes as Ukraine aims to prove that individual member states cannot ban the import of Ukrainian goods. While Ukraine hopes that the countries will lift the restrictions without the need for legal action, they are ready to protect the interests of their farmers.

The bans have already caused significant challenges for Ukrainian traders, leading to additional transport costs and difficulties in fulfilling foreign contracts. The Ukrainian government strongly believes that the unilateral actions of EU member states in the field of trade are unacceptable, as they go against the principles of European solidarity.

As a result, Ukraine has filed a lawsuit before the World Trade Organization (WTO) to initiate “consultations” with the three Eastern countries. This legal action follows the recent lifting of temporary restrictions on Ukrainian cereals imposed by the European Commission. The bans were initially implemented by five EU member states, including Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria, due to an unexpected surge in tariff-free, low-cost grain from Ukraine, which was depressing prices for local farmers and causing economic disturbances.

While the European Commission promised to gradually phase out the bans by September 15, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia insisted on imposing their own nationwide bans on a unilateral basis. These new bans cover different sets of foodstuffs and vary in terms of duration. Hungary, for instance, has closed its market to 24 Ukrainian products that were previously not included in the blacklist.

While the European Commission has not commented on the new bans and possible next steps, several member states have expressed their dissatisfaction. Spain’s agriculture minister criticized the unilateral restrictions, calling them a “mistake” that could potentially lead to food insecurity. Other countries, such as Germany and France, emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity within the European Union.

As the legal action unfolds, it remains to be seen how this dispute will be resolved and how it may impact future trade relations between Ukraine and its neighboring EU countries.