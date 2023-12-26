In a startling escalation of tensions, Ukraine has launched a targeted aerial attack on a Russian naval vessel in Crimea. The assault, which was initially reported on various Telegram channels, saw two Ukrainian Su-24 jets firing missiles at the Feodosiya port, resulting in significant damage to the Black Sea Fleet’s Project 775 Ropucha-class LPD.

Contrary to the claims made by the Russian Ministry of Defense that their air defenses successfully neutralized the attacking jets, Ukrainian Air Force officials have asserted that their warplanes effectively destroyed the Russian ship. With both sides presenting conflicting narratives, the exact sequence of events remains unclear.

Satellite imagery confirmed that the damaged LPD was the Novocherkassk, which was docked in port at the time of the attack. The vessel appeared severely damaged and partially submerged after the fire was extinguished. In the aftermath, the affected area of the port was cordoned off, but transportation operations quickly resumed.

The missiles used in the air raid were Storm Shadow/SCALP EG cruise missiles, air-launched weapons that Ukraine has adapted its Soviet-era Su-24 Fencer jets to carry. These sophisticated projectiles have a BROACH warhead, featuring a two-stage delayed explosion mechanism. Upon impact, the initial charge burrows into the target, creating an entry point for the second warhead. The final detonation occurs inside or below the target, depending on the specific fuse settings.

Notably, this is not the first instance of a Russian Navy ship being targeted by Storm Shadow missiles. On September 13, 2023, the Kilo-class submarine Rostov-on-Don was struck by these same missiles in Sevastopol, further intensifying the ongoing conflicts in the region.

