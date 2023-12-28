Two Ukrainian Su-24 jets carried out a missile attack on the Feodosiya port in Crimea, resulting in damage to a Project 775 Ropucha-class LPD of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The targeted vessel, identified as the “Novocherkassk,” was stationed at the port at the time of the attack, which was later confirmed through satellite imagery analysis. Initial reports regarding the assault were disseminated across various channels on the messaging app Telegram. The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the incident, as reported by the Russian media outlet RIA Novosti.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the missiles utilized in the attack were Storm Shadow/SCALP EG cruise missiles. They claimed that Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed the Ukrainian jets. Likewise, the Ukrainian Air Force asserted that their warplanes had successfully eliminated the targeted ship.

After the fire resulting from the attack was extinguished, the Project 775 LPD emerged visibly damaged and partially submerged. Despite the incident, BBC World reported that the port’s transportation operations have resumed their normal activities following the cordoning off of the affected area. The fire sparked by the attack was effectively contained.

Storm Shadow/SCALP EG missiles, supplied by both the British and the French, are air-launched cruise missiles. Ukraine has modified its Soviet-era Su-24 Fencer jets to accommodate the deployment of two of these missiles.

The BROACH warhead, employed by Storm Shadow missiles, stands for Bomb Royal Ordnance Augmented Charge. This warhead design employs a two-stage delayed explosion mechanism. Upon impact, the missile penetrates the target, and the first charge creates an opening in the structure for the second warhead to pass through. The principal detonation occurs inside or beneath the target, depending on the fuselage settings.

It is worth noting that the Novocherkassk is not the first Russian Navy vessel to be targeted by Storm Shadow missiles. Previously, the Russian Navy’s Kilo-class submarine, Rostov-on-Don, was struck by these missiles in Sevastopol on September 13.

Sources: Naval News

