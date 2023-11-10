Ukrainian Navy Successfully Targets Russian Warships with Innovative Sea Drones

Ukraine has made significant advancements in its strategy to combat Russian aggression, as evidenced by the recent destruction of state-of-the-art Russian air defenses in Crimea and the capture of two key towns near Bakhmut. The Ukrainian forces have not only showcased their ability to attack enemy assets from a distance but also maintain the momentum of territorial gains through the use of innovative naval drones.

According to Ukraine’s Strategic Command, naval drones were deployed on September 14 to launch two separate attacks on Russian warships. These attacks targeted the Vasily Bykov Project 22160-class patrol ships, causing considerable damage. The Ukrainian government released video footage displaying the Vasily Bykov ship firing at a surface drone as it approached for an attack.

Russia’s defense ministry responded by stating that its Black Sea Fleet had destroyed two unmanned semi-submersible boats, belonging to Ukraine, in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. However, the naval drone successfully inflicted damage on the rear starboard hull of the Samum, a Bora-class guided missile corvette, near the entrance to Sevastopol port. This forced the Samum to be towed for repairs.

The attack on the Samum has been commended as one of the most well-executed and planned operations in the ongoing war. Phillips O’Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews, acknowledged that Ukraine is not only holding its ground in the seapower war but is actually emerging victorious.

These long-distance attacks on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and the Crimean base in Sevastopol mark a significant escalation of hostilities. On September 12, Ukraine successfully hit the Russian landing ship, Minsk, and a Kilo-class submarine docked at Sevastopol for repairs using missiles and drones. The war at sea has intensified since July 17, with Ukraine damaging the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland.

In response to Moscow’s withdrawal from a UN-backed agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grain from its blockaded Black Sea ports, Russia has targeted Ukrainian ports and grain silos along the Danube River. In retaliation, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and Crimea.

Leading military analysts have noted the growing sophistication of Ukraine’s strategy, as evidenced by the combined use of aerial and surface drones with missiles in these long-distance attacks. The destruction of the S-400 air defense missile systems in Crimea and the ongoing attacks on Russian navy vessels in Sevastopol have significantly weakened Russia’s presence and defense capabilities in the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine’s pushback against the Russian fleet has already shown results, with merchant vessels docking and departing with cargoes in Ukrainian grain ports. Ukrainian officials affirm their determination to continue targeting Russian navy assets, leading the Black Sea Fleet to keep its ships in constant motion between Crimea and Russian naval bases as a precautionary measure.

In addition to the successful naval operations, Ukrainian ground forces have made significant territorial gains. The capture of Andriivka, followed by the subsequent liberation of Klishchiivka, has not only isolated the Russian garrison but has also destroyed the combat capabilities of elite Russian airborne formations. These tactical gains hold strategic significance as they restrict the Russian airborne forces’ movement in the Bakhmut area.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, Ukraine’s innovative and calculated approach is gradually tilting the balance in its favor. The naval drone attacks and territorial gains demonstrate Ukraine’s determination to defend its sovereignty and push back against Russian aggression.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are naval drones?

Naval drones, also known as unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), are remotely operated or automated devices designed to operate on the water’s surface. They serve various purposes, including surveillance, intelligence gathering, and targeted attacks.

2. What is the significance of the destruction of Russian air defenses in Crimea?

The destruction of state-of-the-art Russian air defenses in Crimea by Ukrainian forces is a significant achievement as it weakens Russia’s military presence and defense capabilities in the occupied peninsula. It also demonstrates Ukraine’s growing ability to strike enemy assets from a distance.

3. How are Ukrainian attacks on the Russian navy impacting the conflict?

Ukrainian attacks on the Russian navy are gradually tilting the balance in favor of Ukraine. By targeting Russian warships and naval assets, Ukraine is not only weakening Russia’s military capabilities but also limiting its ability to dominate the Black Sea region.

4. What is the strategic importance of Ukraine’s territorial gains near Bakhmut?

Ukraine’s territorial gains near Bakhmut have strategic significance as they isolate Russian garrisons and restrict the movement of elite Russian airborne formations. These gains strengthen Ukraine’s position and limit Russia’s influence in the region.

Sources:

– [Naval Drones: Military Applications](https://www.naval-technology.com/features/naval-drones-military-applications/)

– [Ukrainian Armed Forces](https://www.mil.gov.ua/en/naval-forces/)