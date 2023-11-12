Ukraine Utilizes Drone Technology to Neutralize Russian Air Defence Complex Near Belgorod

In a remarkable military operation, Ukraine successfully conducted a drone attack on the Russian region of Belgorod, targeting and neutralizing an S-400 air defence complex and its radar. This information was disclosed by a reliable source within Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) to Reuters on Wednesday.

Contrary to the unverified claims made by the Russian Defence Ministry, there were no casualties or damages reported during the drone attack. The ministry stated that 31 drones launched by Kyiv were shot down over Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions. However, these assertions cannot be independently confirmed.

To substantiate the success of the operation, the SBU source referred to video evidence uploaded by Russian civilians. The online footage displayed approximately 20 explosive incidents occurring within the vicinity of the air defence system and its radar near the city of Belgorod.

Ukraine’s strategic offensive against Russian air defences has become increasingly assertive in recent months. According to the source, this is the second time the SBU has managed to target a “Triumf” air defence system, with the first incident occurring on September 14. It is important to note that Russia has not officially acknowledged this earlier attack, which was aimed at a system located in the western part of the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.

Notably, the Ukrainian authorities generally do not claim responsibility for attacks carried out within Russian territory. This measured approach helps to maintain a level of deniability while potentially deterring any retaliatory actions from Russia.

FAQ:

Q: What is the S-400 air defence complex?

A: The S-400 air defence complex is a state-of-the-art surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia. It is renowned for its long-range capabilities and ability to engage various aerial threats.

Q: Why is Ukraine targeting Russian air defences?

A: Ukraine perceives Russian air defences as a threat to its national security, especially in light of the ongoing conflict between the two countries. Targeting these defences aims to neutralize potential aggressions and safeguard Ukrainian airspace.

Q: Are there any casualties or damages reported during the drone attack?

A: No, according to the Russian Defence Ministry’s official statement, there were no casualties or damages resulting from the drone attack.

Sources: Reuters