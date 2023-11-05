Pope Francis Acknowledges Russian History While Addressing Catholic Youth

During a recent video address to Catholic youth in St. Petersburg, Russia, Pope Francis touched on the historical legacy of Russia and its rulers. While praising the accomplishments of 18th-century Russian leaders and the formation of an empire, the Pope’s comments did not sit well with Ukraine and neighboring countries that were once part of the Soviet Union.

In his address, Pope Francis reminded the audience to never forget the legacy of their country, referring to it as “Great Russia.” However, the Pope’s remarks were quickly met with criticism from Ukraine and others who saw it as an endorsement of Russian aggression. Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, expressed disappointment in the Pope’s comments, stating that they perpetuate the grand-state ideas that have fueled Russia’s chronic aggression.

It is important to note that the Pope’s remarks were not included in the official transcript released by the Vatican. Despite this, a video clip of his additional comments circulated, leading to further controversy. The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Sviatoslav Shevchuk, called for the Holy See to clarify the Pope’s remarks to prevent any misinterpretation.

It is worth noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin has often invoked the idea of rebuilding the Russian empire, framing the invasion of Ukraine as part of this effort. The Pope’s comments, in this context, raised concerns about unintentional endorsement of Russian expansionism and the suffering caused by the ongoing conflict.

Previously, Pope Francis had refrained from taking sides in the conflict and criticized neither President Putin nor Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who supported the war. However, in recent months, the Pope has become more vocal in calling for peace and condemning the violence.

The Vatican responded to the controversy by reiterating that the Pope does not take political stances but instead advocates for human life and its values. They affirmed that the Pope has consistently condemned the war as morally unjust and senseless.

The Pope’s address to Catholic youth serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding historical legacies and the geopolitical dynamics of the present. It also highlights the importance of clear communication in delicate matters to prevent further misunderstandings.