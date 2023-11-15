Ukraine Initiates Registration Process for the Black Sea Passage

KYIV, Aug 12 – Ukraine has taken a significant step towards establishing secure shipping routes in the Black Sea. According to a local news agency, the country has begun registering ships interested in utilizing the corridor recently announced by Ukraine. The move aims to alleviate the situation of cargo ships stranded in Ukrainian ports since Russia’s full-scale invasion back in February 2022.

The humanitarian corridor introduced by Ukraine is a critical test for Russia, as it represents an attempt to bypass its de facto blockade. Moscow had previously scrapped an agreement that allowed the export of grain from Kyiv, further complicating the shipping situation.

The Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, mentioned that the registration process has now started, and a coordinator has been appointed to manage the proceedings. However, there are no reports yet of any ships successfully passing through the corridor, as confirmed by an industry source.

Pletenchuk emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would oversee all activities taking place within the corridor, prioritizing security measures. With regards to Russia’s stance on this shipping initiative, no official indication has been provided thus far. Concerns have been raised by shipping and insurance sources regarding safety aspects.

Initially, the newly-established route will primarily benefit vessels such as container ships that have been stranded in Ukrainian ports since the commencement of the war. These ships were not covered by the prior agreement that specifically allowed grain shipments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the purpose of the Black Sea corridor in Ukraine?

A: The corridor aims to provide a safe passage for cargo ships that have been trapped in Ukrainian ports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Q: Will the Ukrainian Armed Forces be involved in overseeing the corridor?

A: Yes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will supervise all activities taking place within the corridor to ensure security.

Q: Has Russia expressed its position on the shipping corridor?

A: As of now, there has been no official indication from Russia regarding its stance on the initiative.

Q: Which ships will be prioritized in the initial phase of the corridor?

A: The initial focus will be on assisting vessels such as container ships that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since the beginning of the war and were not covered by the previous grain shipment agreement.