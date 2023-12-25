Ukrainian Orthodox Christians gathered on Sunday to celebrate Christmas on December 25, marking a significant departure from the traditional date of January 7. This change in date was a deliberate move by the Ukrainian government to distance itself from Russia. The decision was met with enthusiasm from Ukrainians across the country, who saw it as an opportunity to celebrate in a new way and embrace their independence.

The shift in date reflects Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to assert its sovereignty and distance itself from its Russian neighbor. The country has been undergoing a process of de-Russification, which includes changing street names, removing monuments, and now, altering the date of Christmas celebrations. These changes are seen as symbolic gestures to remove traces of the Russian and Soviet empires from Ukrainian society.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, has played a crucial role in this process. The newly established Orthodox Church of Ukraine has witnessed rapid growth, with priests and parishes switching allegiances and embracing the idea of a separate Ukrainian identity. This support from the church has been instrumental in garnering public acceptance for the date change.

For many Ukrainians, celebrating Christmas on December 25 holds deep significance. It is an opportunity to align with the rest of the world and embrace the traditions and customs that are practiced by millions around the globe. It represents a departure from the Russian heritage that imposed Christmas celebrations on January 7 and a chance to forge a new path for an independent Ukraine.

The date change also highlights the struggle to break free from the legacy of the Soviet Union, where Christmas traditions were suppressed and replaced by New Year’s Eve celebrations. Ukrainians are reclaiming their cultural heritage by reviving Christmas traditions, such as the dinner on Christmas Eve featuring 12 meatless dishes and the decoration of homes with sheaves of wheat called didukh. Singing carols, carrying star-shaped decorations, and performing nativity scenes are also integral parts of the Ukrainian Christmas celebrations.

As Ukraine continues its journey towards unity and independence, the date change for Christmas serves as a powerful symbol of the country’s aspirations. It signifies a break from the past and a step towards embracing its place in the global community. Ukrainians are coming together as one big family, one nation, and one united country to celebrate Christmas on December 25.

