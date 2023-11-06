Russian Forces Advance on Kupiansk, Affecting Mandatory Evacuation Plans

As Russian troops continue to advance towards the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, officials are preparing for a mandatory evacuation of the area. Ukrainian military sources have reported that Russian forces are now less than five miles away from the city, causing concern for the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The evacuation plan, which is expected to involve over 11,000 people, including 600 children, was announced by Kharkiv Regional State Administrator Oleg Synegubov. He emphasized that all evacuees would be provided with necessary assistance and temporary housing in safer areas.

The increased proximity of the conflict has prompted officials to take additional measures. In Kupiansk, plans are being developed to ensure the continuity of education programs for those who choose to remain in the city. This will involve a combination of remote and in-person learning, with safety inspections and compliance checks conducted at educational institutions.

The Ukrainian military has reported that Russian forces have concentrated their offensive efforts in Kharkiv Oblast, specifically targeting Kupiansk. Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, revealed that the Russians have deployed eight “Storm-Z assault units” in their attempt to capture the city.

While the situation remains tense, Ukrainian forces have successfully defended their positions against Russian advances. However, Russian offensives in nearby districts, such as Sinkivka, have intensified, increasing the risk to the Ukrainian defenders.

The evacuation from Kupiansk is the second instance in which residents have been urged to leave due to the escalating conflict. The city endured significant damage during the initial wave of fighting in September, when Ukraine recaptured it as part of the Kharkiv counteroffensive.

The potential breakthrough of Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast poses a significant concern for Kyiv. It may force Ukraine to redirect resources to defend the region, thus hindering their progress in other areas. The ongoing developments in Ukraine will continue to be closely monitored, and updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.