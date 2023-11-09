Ukrainian Pilots Trained on Dutch F-16s in Romania, Boosting Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force is set to introduce F-16s into its fleet with the assistance of a new training initiative. Five Dutch F-16 fighters have arrived at a training hub in Romania, where they will be used to train Ukrainian pilots. This marks a significant milestone for Ukraine, as it moves closer to its goal of operating F-16s independently.

The European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) located at the 86th Air Base in Romania will serve as the training center for Ukrainian and Romanian pilots. The initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance cross-border cooperation and strengthen security within NATO.

The Netherlands has taken the lead in establishing the EFTC and has provided 12 to 18 F-16s for training purposes. The aircraft, which remain the property of the Netherlands, will first be used to refresh the skills of F-16 instructors before training new pilots. All missions will be flown in NATO airspace.

The arrival of the Dutch jets has been met with gratitude from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This training initiative follows previous F-16-related training in Denmark and the United Kingdom.

Notably, the training center may receive additional F-16s from other sources. Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have also pledged to provide aircraft to support Ukraine’s training program.

Lockheed Martin, an American defense company, is contributing to the training efforts by providing instructors and maintenance support for the F-16s.

The introduction of F-16s into the Ukrainian Air Force will significantly enhance its capabilities and strengthen its position within NATO. This training initiative marks an important step towards Ukraine’s goal of operating advanced fighter aircraft independently.