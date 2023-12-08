New Article: Russian Cruise Missile Strikes Shake Ukraine Amid Growing Energy Crisis

After a period of relative calm, Ukraine was shaken by a sudden wave of Russian cruise missile strikes, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The attack, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, resulted in one fatality and eight injuries, according to Ukrainian authorities. This surge in missile strikes comes at a time when Ukraine is already grappling with a mounting energy crisis, further exacerbating the challenges the country faces.

The Ukrainian officials reported that a total of 19 long-range cruise missiles were launched against targets within Ukraine. The central region of Dnipropetrovsk bore the brunt of the attack, with the governor, Serhiy Lysak, confirming the death and injuries on the Telegram messaging app. The affected individuals ranged in age from 32 to 66 years old, with two of them expected to recover at home and the rest receiving treatment in the hospital.

In addition to the human casualties, significant damage was inflicted on an unnamed industrial facility, power lines, and more than 20 homes in various towns and villages. The renewed use of cruise missiles by Russia marks a departure from their previous reliance on one-way attack drones for targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. The reasons behind this shift in tactics are not entirely clear but may be attributed to a limited supply of cruise missiles and production challenges exacerbated by international sanctions.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat revealed that 14 of the missiles were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. These interceptions took place around Kyiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region. The missiles themselves were launched by seven Tu-95MS Bear-H bombers from different regions in Russia, highlighting the first deployment of Russian long-range aviation for strikes against Ukraine in months.

While Kyiv once again faced direct threats, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, affirmed that all missiles targeting the capital were effectively neutralized by local air defenses. However, the governor of the Kyiv region, Ruslan Kravchenko, highlighted how falling missile debris caused damage to homes across the wider Kyiv area, including shattered windows and destroyed walls.

Although it is unclear whether the recent missile strikes specifically targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure, such attacks would align with expectations given the country’s preparations for a larger-scale Russian campaign. Over the past weeks, Ukrainian airspace has experienced increased drone activity, primarily consisting of Iranian-designed Shahed-series drones. These aerial incursions have been intensified leading up to the recent missile strikes.

Last winter, Russian airstrikes severely impacted Ukraine’s power grid, leaving millions without electricity. Repair efforts are ongoing, with power cuts and rationing of hot water still in effect. While Ukraine has received new Western-made air defense systems since then, the equipment remains insufficient to adequately protect all potential energy targets. The demand for additional air defense systems persists, especially in the eastern and southern regions of the country, where counteroffensives are underway.

The vulnerability of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is particularly concerning, given the record-level demand and the adverse effects of Russian shelling, airstrikes, and unfavorable weather conditions. Emergency power imports from neighboring countries, including Romania and Poland, have become necessary to fulfill the soaring energy requirements. Recently, Ukrainian citizens were urged to conserve energy after a power plant near the conflict zone was struck by artillery fire.

With the anticipation of more cruise missile strikes and the likelihood of long-range drones being employed, Ukraine faces an arduous battle to safeguard its energy system this winter. The impact of these attacks extends beyond immediate casualties, posing significant challenges for the country’s energy stability and the overall well-being of its citizens. The conflict’s complex dynamics underscore the urgent need for a lasting resolution and international support to address Ukraine’s energy crisis and protect its infrastructure.

