China and India Join Key Talks on Ukraine Conflict as Saudi Arabia Plays Diplomatic Role

Senior officials from various countries, including China and India, gathered in Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at establishing key principles for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian government aims to expand its support base beyond its traditional Western allies by engaging with Global South countries that have remained neutral in the conflict. However, it remains uncertain whether a joint statement will be issued at the end of the two-day meeting.

The absence of Russia, the main party involved in the conflict, suggests that direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are unlikely for the time being. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hopes that the discussions will pave the way for a larger peace summit involving global leaders who can endorse the principles outlined in his settlement plan. These principles include the return of all Ukrainian territory by Russia and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has played a vital role in facilitating the participation of China and India in the talks. With the aim of expanding its influence on the global stage, Saudi Arabia has sought to strengthen ties with major powers beyond its traditional relationship with the United States. Over the past year, Saudi Arabia has cultivated closer relations with China and even brokered a resumption of ties between China and its regional rival, Iran.

China’s involvement in the talks is seen as an endorsement of Saudi Arabian diplomacy and a sign of support for its convening power. However, it does not necessarily signify China’s agreement with the outcomes desired by Ukraine and its allies. China’s presence at the meeting indicates its willingness to engage in discussions but does not commit the country to any specific position.

The talks in Saudi Arabia are a critical step in the ongoing efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. The involvement of China and India, as well as Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic role, adds a new dynamic to the negotiations. While the road to a comprehensive peace agreement may still be long, these talks provide an opportunity for global leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue and work towards resolving the crisis in Ukraine.