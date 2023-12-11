In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian forces have made significant gains in the battle for Avdiivka, according to reports from British officials. While previous assessments were pessimistic about Ukraine’s prospects, recent updates highlight the success of their counterattacks.

Avdiivka, a town in the Donetsk region, has become a critical strategic location for both sides. Russian forces launched an offensive on the town in October, aiming to gain control over the Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk. Despite suffering heavy casualties, Russian milbloggers claim to have achieved steady progress in their advances.

However, Ukrainian forces have not stood idly by. Ukrainian military command has prioritized holding Avdiivka at all costs. Recent data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense suggests that Ukrainian units have conducted successful local counterattacks, preventing Russian forces from fully capturing the village of Stepove. Ukrainian troops have advanced in forested areas near Stepove, thwarting Russian attempts to encircle Avdiivka and its heavily defended industrial zone.

To secure Avdiivka, Ukraine has concentrated over 40 battalions from eight brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area, transferring them from the western sectors of the front. The determination to defend the town is reminiscent of the fierce fight in Donetsk, referred to as the “Bakhmut meat grinder,” where high casualties were sustained.

Russian offensives in Avdiivka mostly involve dismounted infantry assaults, often carried out by Storm-Z penal units. These attritional infantry-led frontal assaults on Ukrainian fortifications have come at a significant cost for Russian forces. Despite numerous attempts, Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled at least 39 Russian attacks within a six-mile radius around Avdiivka.

The situation in Eastern Ukraine remains difficult, as battles continue to rage. Alexander Syrsky, the head of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, described the ongoing operations in the east as challenging, with 60 military clashes occurring in a single day. Russian forces persistently attack and strike Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka, irrespective of weather conditions.

As the conflict unfolds, new strategies emerge, and both sides strive for the upper hand. Avdiivka stands as a testament to Ukraine’s determination and resilience in the face of Russian aggression.

