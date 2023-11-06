Ukraine Foils Assassination Plot Against President Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s intelligence agency, the Secret Service of Ukraine (SSU), announced on Monday that they had arrested a woman in connection with an alleged assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The arrest was made as a result of intelligence indicating that the woman was preparing a Russian airstrike in the Mykolaiv region during the president’s visit.

The SSU stated that the woman had sought to establish the time and list of locations of President Zelenskyy’s tentative itinerary in the region. This revelation comes at a time when tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated, with Russian forces launching attacks on Ukrainian cities, resulting in civilian casualties.

Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city, was heavily targeted by Russian shelling, leaving homes destroyed and one woman dead, according to Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Additionally, in the Kharkiv region, the village of Kucherivka was struck, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, as confirmed by Andriy Yermak, President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has intensified in recent weeks, with daily aerial bombardments and increased attacks on each other’s troops and infrastructure. The war, which has already surpassed the 18-month mark, is considered the deadliest in Europe since World War II.

Further fueling the conflict, Reuters reported that Ukraine had targeted two bridges linking Crimea, which Russia has occupied since 2014, to the Ukrainian mainland. In response, Russia launched missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, including an assault on a blood transfusion center, which President Zelenskyy condemned as a “war crime.” The attacks were seen as retaliation for a Ukrainian strike on a major Russian port, causing significant damage to a Russian warship.

Amidst the violence, senior officials from various countries gathered in Saudi Arabia for peace talks, but concrete steps towards peace have yet to emerge. Ukraine aims to secure broad international support for its terms and conditions for peace, including the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the return of Ukrainian territory.

While tensions continue to rise between Ukraine and Russia, President Zelenskyy remains optimistic about the possibility of a future peace summit. The talks in Saudi Arabia were seen as a step towards this objective, garnering some international consensus. As the conflict persists, the international community closely watches the situation, hoping for a resolution that will bring an end to the violence and restore stability in the region.