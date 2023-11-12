KYIV, Sept 1 – Ukraine announced today that its military has successfully breached Russia’s initial defensive lines in several areas. This progress comes as part of a highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces, with notable advancements made in the Zaporizhzhia region. However, Ukrainian troops now face even more formidable Russian fortifications as they move forward.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar revealed that Ukrainian forces had broken through the first line of defense in certain areas, while encountering different circumstances in others. The ongoing offensive involves multiple directions of attack. Maliar acknowledged that the situation becomes increasingly challenging as Ukrainian troops move towards the second line of defense, with heavily fortified positions, concrete barriers, and extensive mining posing significant obstacles.

In an official statement, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged Ukraine’s notable progress on the southern front. He emphasized that the Ukrainian armed forces have managed to advance against the second line of Russian defenses. However, Kirby stressed that tough battles lie ahead for Ukraine and that a potential counteroffensive by Russia remains a concern.

Despite the steady gains made by Ukraine, major settlements have not yet been recaptured. Nevertheless, more than a dozen smaller villages have been successfully retaken. Ukrainian forces face a daunting task as they approach Robotyne, a village beyond which lies strategically important high ground under Russian occupation, along with extensive anti-tank ditches and concrete fortifications that are even visible from space.

The Russian government has already dismissed Ukraine’s counteroffensive as a failure. In response, Ukrainian authorities maintain that the slow progress is deliberate, aimed at minimizing casualties. They also highlight the lack of air power, which is readily available to Western allies, as a significant challenge.

Recent news reports citing anonymous U.S. officials expressing dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s progress have caused tension between Kyiv and its Western supporters. Concerns are growing that support from the West may diminish as the winter season approaches, potentially exacerbating difficulties on the battlefield.

Senior presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak stated that any negotiations with Russia at this stage would amount to “capitulation” for both Ukraine and the democratic nations supporting it. According to Podolyak, Ukraine’s Western allies understand that a compromise with Moscow is not viable in this conflict. He stressed that the war will either require a military solution to dismantle Russia’s capabilities or continue with the current level of aggression.

As Ukraine presses on with its counteroffensive, the path ahead remains uncertain. The determination displayed by Ukrainian forces, combined with ongoing support from international allies, underscores the significance of this conflict not only for Ukraine but also for global geopolitical dynamics.

