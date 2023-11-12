Ukraine’s Global Diplomatic Success Signals a New Era for Kyiv

KYIV – The recent talks hosted by Saudi Arabia have been hailed as a “breakthrough” for Ukraine, demonstrating the country’s ability to garner international support for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s 10-point plan to end the ongoing conflict with Russia. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized the significance of such coordination meetings in establishing Ukraine’s position on the global political stage.

The talks in Jeddah, attended by officials from over 40 countries, including major world powers like the United States, China, and India, but excluding Russia, provided a vital platform for Kyiv to build a broad coalition in support of its vision for peace. While Ukraine has enjoyed significant backing from Western nations throughout the conflict, winning the support of major Global South economies has proven more challenging.

President Zelenskiy’s plan for peace includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and the return of all Ukrainian territory. Kuleba noted that the number of countries interested in engaging in these coordination meetings, such as the one in Jeddah, has seen a dramatic increase in recent weeks, underscoring the growing global recognition of Ukraine’s quest for peace.

Kuleba described the Jeddah meeting as a “breakthrough” because, for the first time, countries from around the world were united in supporting Ukraine’s cause, highlighting that the gathering was not limited to European and North American nations alone. This development signifies a significant shift in the diplomatic landscape surrounding the conflict.

While Russia has expressed openness to peace talks with Ukraine, it continues to assert its claim over four Ukrainian provinces, which it purportedly annexed in 2021, and Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Ukraine refuses to accept these conditions, setting the stage for continued tensions between the two nations.

In addition to addressing the conflict with Russia, Ukraine is also striving to counter Russian influence in regions such as Africa. Kuleba acknowledged the challenge of competing with Russia’s long-standing ties to the continent but emphasized Ukraine’s commitment to investing in Africa’s development. He contrasted Ukraine’s agenda, focused on cooperation in areas like education, construction, and digitalization, with Russia’s investment in Wagner, a Russian mercenary group linked to insecurity in Africa.

Ukraine’s efforts to expand its support base have been met with obstacles. For instance, Russia’s decision to halt the transfer of Ukrainian grains through Black Sea ports has had adverse effects on African nations heavily reliant on these imports. African leaders have pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider their own plan for peace.

However, Kuleba expressed optimism that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who maintains a balanced relationship with both Moscow and Kyiv, could play a pivotal role in reviving the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative. Erdogan’s diplomatic acumen positions him as potentially the only leader capable of convincing President Putin to reconsider.

Despite the ongoing conflict and Ukraine’s slow progress in reclaiming Russian-occupied territory, Kuleba dismissed concerns that Western support was wavering. While some voices within the West might question their governments’ backing of Ukraine, Kuleba stressed that officials remained committed to Ukraine’s cause. The White House recently stated that the Ukrainian military operation was “not a stalemate” and that Kyiv’s forces continued to advance.

Looking ahead, Kuleba expressed confidence that Ukraine would ultimately receive the long-range missiles it sought from the U.S. and Germany. These missiles would significantly enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities and enable strikes deep within Russian lines. While the process requires time for calculations and analysis, Kuleba believes that the necessary options will be made available to Ukraine in due course.

As Ukraine continues to consolidate international support and pursue its vision for peace, the country enters a new era of global diplomacy. The success of the recent talks in Saudi Arabia signifies a significant milestone for Kyiv, demonstrating its ability to rally support from nations spread across the globe. With continued persistence and strategic engagement, Ukraine aims to achieve lasting peace and security in the region.

FAQ

What was the purpose of the talks hosted by Saudi Arabia?

The talks aimed to rally global support for Ukraine’s 10-point plan proposed by President Zelenskiy to end the conflict with Russia.

Which countries participated in the talks?

Officials from over 40 countries took part in the talks, including major world powers such as the United States, China, and India, but excluding Russia.

What is President Zelenskiy’s plan for peace in Ukraine?

President Zelenskiy’s plan includes the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the return of all Ukrainian territory under Ukrainian control.

How is Ukraine countering Russian influence in Africa?

Ukraine aims to invest in the development of Africa through cooperation in areas such as education, construction, and digitalization, in contrast to Russia’s investment in a Russian mercenary group, Wagner, which contributes to instability in the region.

Is Western support for Ukraine wavering?

While there may be some public questioning of Western support for Ukraine, Ukrainian officials maintain that government support remains steadfast.

How does Ukraine plan to enhance its military capabilities?

Ukraine seeks to acquire long-range missiles from the U.S. and Germany, which would significantly enhance its military capabilities and allow for strikes deep within Russian lines.