Ukrainian officials have revealed that Russian forces are deeply entrenched in heavily mined areas they control, posing significant obstacles for Ukrainian troops attempting to move east and south. While Russian accounts claim to have repelled 12 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces have made no headway along the front lines. The ongoing conflict has seen an increase in Russian air attacks, which have caused damage to grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s Danube port of Izmail.

One notable development is the destruction of a Ukrainian naval drone by Russian forces. The drone attempted to attack a Russian warship escorting a civilian vessel in the Black Sea. This incident highlights the escalating tensions between the two countries and the potential for further destructive clashes.

Despite facing resistance from Russian forces, Ukrainian troops launched a campaign in June to regain control of occupied areas. Their objective is to sever the land bridge between occupied eastern Ukraine and the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. While they claim to have retaken areas near Bakhmut, an eastern city seized by Russian forces in May, progress has been slow.

Ukrainian officials acknowledge the extensive preparations made by Russian forces during months of occupation, including the laying of highly dangerous minefields. Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar stated that Russian forces have been reinforcing their reserves and equipment in three areas further north, where heavy fighting has also been reported.

While the advances by Ukrainian forces have not met initial expectations, Ukrainian officials emphasize that the complexities and risks involved necessitate a cautious approach to protect human lives. Setting fixed deadlines is viewed as unrealistic given the unpredictable nature of military operations.

The ongoing conflict in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine remains a significant challenge for Ukrainian forces. As both sides continue to fortify their positions and engage in military operations, the path to resolution remains uncertain.